Jimmy Jefferson White, 83, of Paris, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Jimmy was born on April 13, 1937, in Union, Mississippi.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army for two years. He was a pilot, a barber and retired as an adjuster for MetLife.
Jimmy and his wife, Nora, enjoyed music, and he was lead guitarist for a group in Paris and enjoyed playing music with Kenneth Marshall and friends on Tuesday afternoons. They also enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis White; a sister, Nellie Ray Neese; and two brothers, Wilbur White and Buddy White.
Survivors include his wife, Nora McDowra White, whom he married on May 14, 2002; five step-children, Jeff McDowra and wife, Teena, Marla Davis and husband, Wes, Bobbie Murray and husband, Sam, Donna Varnell and husband, Gary and Debbie Williamson and husband, Russell; a sister, Patsy Gardner and husband, Willard; a sister-in-law, Eunice White; numerous nieces and nephews, including six nephews, whom he thought of as his own children, Doyal White, Randy White, Ernie White, Rodney White, Donny Neese and Mitchell Neese; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends.
