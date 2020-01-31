Good morning, Red River Valley!
After a cloudy night with lows in the mid 30s, the region can expect to warm up quite a bit today despite some persistent clouds. With warmer winds from the west northwest, today's high will get to around 51 degrees. Although drier air is filtering into the area, meteorologists can't rule out some patchy fog this morning.
Thanks to that drier air, clouds will begin to break at some point this afternoon or evening, making way for a partly cloudy night with a low near freezing at 33 degrees. The cooler night will be courtesy of fewer clouds in the sky, plus cooler northwest winds at about 5 mph.
"Despite the cold start Saturday, abundant sunshine and the return of west winds will result in temperature rebounding into the upper 50s and 60s on Saturday," the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth stated in forecast discussion.
That sunshine will continue into Sunday and the return of southern winds will help boost the daytime temperature well into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Those winds will bring moisture back into the atmosphere, allowing some clouds to fill the sky later in the day Sunday.
Monday skies are likely to be partly cloudy with isolated storm chances off to our south. Still, Monday is likely to see a similar high temperature to Sunday's. There's a 20% chance the region will see possible thunderstorms on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps in from the northwest.
It's Friday and it's the last day of January. Make the best of it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.