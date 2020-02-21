Fire and rescue

FEB. 20 to FEB. 21
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
7:39 to 7:50 a.m., 248 2nd St. Sw.
First Responder-Paris
8:40 to 8:56 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
8:46 to 8:54 a.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
11:51 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
1:06 to 1:30 p.m., 1124 12th St. SE.
2:05 to 2:30 p.m., 300 E. Price St.
2:49 to 3:12 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
3:31 to 3:49 p.m., 1126 16th St. SE.
5:56 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Public Service
3:09 to 3:22 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
