Fire and rescue

AUG. 12 to AUG. 13
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
2:10 to 2:16 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
12:37 to 1:12 a.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
3:11 to 3:35 a.m., 2655 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
7:30 to 7:48 a.m., 408 E. Provine St.
8:34 to 8:54 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
9:08 to 9:25 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
2:19 to 2:25 p.m., 3740 Pine Mill Road.
4:03 to 4:09 a.m., 2445 Lamar Ave.
5:31 to 5:40 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
10:39 to 10:53 p.m., GWH-PHC.
3:02 to 3:33 a.m., 319 GWH/PHA.
5:55 a.m. 2671 N. Main St.
Public Service
8:46 to 9:03 a.m., 1220 N. Collegiate Srive.
8:34 to 8:55 p.m., 1500 E Washington St.
10:51 to 10:54 p.m., 601 E. Sherman St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.