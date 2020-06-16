A state mobile Covid-19 testing team will be in Paris from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 and June 23 at 2875 Lewis Lane.
Registration is available online at txcovidtest.org or by phone at 512-883-2400. Tests will be conducted by appointment only.
Those who register will be screened for fever or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches and muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste or smell.
