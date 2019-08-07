Good morning, Red River Valley!
To bottom line it: It's going to be hot. Today will be sunny with a high near 97, but the humidity will drive that heat index value to as high as 109 — heat advisory territory.
Speaking of, the National Weather Service offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, have issued heat advisories for our Red River Valley counties. The heat advisory for Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties will be in effect from noon today until 7 p.m. Thursday. For Red River County, the advisory is effective from 11 a.m. today to 7 p.m. Thursday. The advisory for Choctaw County is in effect from noon today to 8 p.m. Thursday.
But, meteorologists warn, the high pressure system that's over us is likely to hang around through early next week, and that means the advisories could continue through the weekend.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 78.
Beware that heat today. Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if people and pets do not stay adequately cooled and hydrated, the National Weather Service said.
"Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels," the advisory states.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Try to stay cool, and have a great Wednesday!
