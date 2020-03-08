Jim Bryan, 61, of Sumner, died at 6 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. At Jim’s request, no formal memorial service will be held. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Jim was born March 26, 1958, in Paris to J.T. and Cathryn Bowman Bryan. He was an electrician retiring from Campbell Soup Company and Lamar Power Partners. He graduated from Paris High School and received his associates degree from Paris Junior College. Mr. Bryan married Patti Bush in January of 2013 in Sumner.
Survivors include his wife, Patti Bush Bryan, of Sumner; four children, Katie Bryan of Dallas, Jami Birdsong of Paris, Trey Jenkins of Pennsylvania and Erica Morris; seven grandchildren, Christian Pearson, Kieron Pearson, Evelyn Birdsong, Gunner, Jack and Millie Jenkins and Easton Morris; his mother, Cathryn Bryan; and his three sisters, Kay Thurmon, Jan Boyd and Pam Goodwin.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.T. Bryan; and his only brother, Joe Travis Bryan.
