DEC. 31 to JAN. 2
First Responder-Paris
9:47 to 10:10 a.m., 1905 Pirtle Hall Drive.
11:15 to 11:32 a.m., 1331 Polk St.
12:32 to 12:53 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
1:27 to 1:45 p.m., 600 Martin Luther King Drive.
2:41 to 2:52, 320 Stone Ave.
4:32 to 4:51 p.m., 1448 Polk St.
4:54 to 5:03 p.m., 560 13th St.NE.
11:27 to 11:42 p.m., 1015 42nd St. SE.
3:35 to 4:02 a.m., 545 21st St. NE.
3:43 to 4:02 a.m., 4600 Lamar Ave.
5:37 to 5:55 a.m., no adress given.
7:55 to 8:12 a.m., 1143 13th St. Se.
11:20 to 11:33 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
12:30 to 12:47 p.m., 3090 Clark Lane.
12:51 to 1:04 p.m., 250 19th St. SW.
2:48 to 3: 21 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
3:06 to 3:53 275 34th St. SW.
5:14 to 5:39 p.m., 1755 Fairfax St.
7:44 to 8:10 p.m., 351 8th St. NE.
5:26 to 5:43 a.m., 620 34th St. NE.
5:50 a.m., 333 5th St. SW.
Public Service
8:18 to 11:07 a.m., Sulphur Springs Lake.
Out of Service
2:43 ro 5:36 p.m., Station 3.
