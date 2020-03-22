Good morning, Red River Valley!
Patchy drizzle is in the forecast for today, as is patchy fog. Otherwise we can expect a cloudy day with a high near 61. Winds will come from the east at about 10 mph.
There's a small chance of isolated thunderstorms this evening as well as overnight. Clouds will hang around and insulate the region, keeping the low to about 55 degrees.
"A much drier week is in store for North and Central Texas. There will be a few opportunities for showers and isolated thunderstorms over the next few days, but widespread rain is not anticipated," the National Weather Service wrote in forecast discussion. "Well above-normal warmth is expected through the end of the week, but temperatures should return to near seasonal normals as we begin the weekend."
Not an awful forecast, indeed. Have a great Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.