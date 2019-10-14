OCT. 11 to OCT. 14
Paris Police Department
Curtis Anthony August Adams, 21: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Debra Jean Brown, 51: Driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Donnie Lee Chy-Ann Teafiller, 26: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Jacob Ross Hunter, 31: False drug test, falsification of a device.
David Thomas Ogas, 44: Property theft $100-750.
LaDarryl Wayne Wallace, 35: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Colby Ryan Reavis, 31: Possession/use/inhalation/ingestion of a volatile chemical.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Sheldon Ducharme, 19: Driving while intoxicated.
Kyle Wayne Turner Sr., 29: Child under two not secured by seatbelt, driving while license invalid.
Jeffery Don Moody, 44: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Rodolfo Alejandro Medina, 21: County court commit/driving while intoxicated second offense.
Devin Vinson Bond, 29: Driving while license invalid, no liability insurance, failure to appear.
Allen Wayne Price, 65: Driving while intoxicated second offense.
Department of Public Safety
Daylon Cade Robinson, 18: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Justin Shane Welch, 19: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Reno Police Department
Ronnie Johnson, 57: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension.
