A request for the City of Paris to be designated a coronavirus hotspot is on its way to the state health department amidst a Covid-19 outbreak at a local nursing home.
“Rep. (Gary) VanDeaver is very concerned, and thinks these numbers might qualify us for a state testing center,” Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal told fellow councilors at Monday’s meeting.
Portugal said she emailed VanDeaver early Monday to inform him about the 47 coronavirus cases at Paris Healthcare Center, and promptly heard back from staffer Trish Conrad.
“Trish said if I have not heard anything from the Department of Health by 5 p.m. tomorrow to call her back,” Portugal said. “We are certainly hopeful we might have some help by next week at the earliest.”
Meanwhile, councilors Renae Stone and Derreck Hughes brought news that a health care worker at Paris Healthcare Center also works at a much larger nursing home in Paris, prompting concern about cross-contamination.
“We know an employee that tested positive at the nursing home also took care of residents at another facility,” Stone said during a council video conference.
“That other nursing home is two or three times larger,” Councilor Derreck Hughes added.
Mayor Steve Clifford called the nursing home outbreak a “disaster,” and noted that nursing home staff probably were infected about the same time.
“Most of them were not yet symptomatic and most of them have been walking around in our community and in our stores,” Clifford said. “Most people, unfortunately, are not wearing masks and that’s the problem.”
Clifford issued a plea.
“Please, please everyone, wear a mask in public places,” the mayor said.
In an effort to require Covid-19 testing at all Paris nursing home facilities, the council directed City Attorney Stephanie Harris to contact Texas Health and Human Services to see what regulations they have, and what they might do to help with the situation in Paris.
