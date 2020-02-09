Paris Regional Medical Center will offer free “heart-healthy” screenings from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19 in the first floor main lobby of the hospital, 865 Deshong Drive.
“This is a free service for community members to evaluate personal health and wellness through blood pressure, body mass index and weight indicators,” said Savannah Abbot, director of marketing and communications for Paris Regional. “Participants can get results about their current health and learn how to stick to a heart-healthy diet and identify risk factors for heart issues.”
For information, call 903-737-1250 or visit ParisRegionalMedical.com.
