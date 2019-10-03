On Campus calendar
TODAY

Justiss Elementary School: PTO meeting, 3:15 p.m.

Crockett Intermediate School: Watch DOGS, 6 p.m., cafeteria.

 

FRIDAY

Paris ISD: Early Dismissal /Staff Development.

 

OCT. 14

Chisum ISD: Columbus Day holiday.

 

OCT. 15

Chisum ISD: Staff Development Day/student holiday.

 

OCT. 21

Chisum ISD: Community Pep Rally 5:30 p.m., at the stadium.

 

OCT. 25

Chisum ISD: Homecoming Pep Rally, 1 p.m., stadium.

 

