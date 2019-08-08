This Saturday, another school giveaway will take place, this time at Wade Park.
The annual Back 2 School Bash will start at 10:30 a.m. for registration, with drawings to start at noon. The event features giveaways of backpacks, tennis shoes and school supplies, not to mention hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments will be served. Also available will be cotton candy and bounce houses.
DJ Behnz and DJ Bull will provide music. The event is sponsored by Tax Specialist and Team and Walk By Faith and founder Shonda Reed.
For information, call Reed at 903-732-8958.
