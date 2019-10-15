Good morning, Red River Valley!
It's a scattered showers type of day, especially this morning and again this evening, even as some clearing is expected through the early afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely - 60% chance for most of the region and 80% for Red River County - before 10 a.m. Chances fall through the afternoon as drier air rushes in. A second atmospheric disturbance should pass through after 4 p.m., which is likely, again about a 60% chance, to kick off another round of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, and new rainfall is forecast at no more than an a half inch.
Even with rain and clouds, today's high is forecast at 84 degrees. That will fall to an overnight low of 49 as rain remains likely before 1 a.m. The clouds should dissipate overnight as winds shift from the southwest to the north, increasing from 5 to 10 mph to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
That will lead into a breezy, but sunny Wednesday with a high near 68.
Stay dry, and have a great Tuesday!
