Bulletin Board

TODAY
Golden Gospel Jubilee: 7:30 p.m., Lake Bonham Hoe Down Showplace, 4435 CR 2610, northeast of Bonham, on the bright red building, Gospel groups and special singers scheduled, free admission, everyone invited., call 903-583-4731.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 6;30 a.m.; Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
First Christian Church First Responders’ Breakfast: 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at 780 20th St. NE.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club Radio License Testing: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court, 2910 Clarksville St.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m. at Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East), Hugo, Oklahoma. Members and guests Christmas fellowship. Bring a wrapped white elephant gift and finger foods to share.
Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Christmas in 1939,” free guided tours, refreshments, make and take crafts, and a presentation on floral design for the holidays, 1 to 2 p.m., 890 SH 56 west of Bonham.
Holly Jolly Fun Run: 8 a.m. to noon, Love Civic Center.
Roxton Christmas Parade: Line up by 9:45 a.m., parade begins at 10 a.m., Roxton School parking lot, no entry fee, refreshments and a visit with Santa immediately following in the community center.
SUNDAY
Paris Community Choir Songs of the Season: 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE. “A Holy Night,” featuring works from Rachmaninoff to Eric Whitacre, $10 at the door or at Young Title Co., or Paris Community Theatre, reception to follow.
MONDAY
Northeast Texas Farm and Ranch Pesticide Applicator Clinic: Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, 5 CEU’s , $40 payable at the door by cash or check, RSVP by Dec. 2 at 903-737-2443.
DEC. 10
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jan Blize will present the Paris High School choir for the Christmas Program.
DEC. 12
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m., Denny’s on Loop 286. Denise Kornegay will be speaker.
DEC. 13
Living Nativity: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., free drive-thru at Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195, Paris.
DEC. 14
Reno Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival: Noon to 5 p.m., Reno Kiwanis Park, downtown Paris.
Breakfast With Santa: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. Hot pancake breakfast with all the trimmings, children get to pick a gift from under the tree, tell Santa what they want for Christmas and get their pictures made with Santa.Tickets, $10 for children, $5 for adults, children must be accompanied by an adult and all people entering facility must have a ticket including infants and grandparents.; tickets first come-first served at City of Paris Public Works Office, 50 W. Hickory St. or at the Santa Hut on the square; presented by City of Paris Recreation Department
Project Deport Christmas Parade: 4 p.m., lineup is at 3:30 p.m. at Roadside Park.
Living Nativity: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., free drive-thru at Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195, Paris.
DEC. 28
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Dec. 31
Smokey Lonesome New Years: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1125 NW Loop 286. Meal and champagne countdown included in $25 ticket price.
JAN. 9
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m. meeting at Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse and go sing to and with the residents of Colonial Lodge and Heritage Retirement Homes.
JAN. 21
Lamar County Democratic Party: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
JAN. 25
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville St.
FEB. 18
Lamar County Democratic Party: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
FEB. 22
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club, 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville St.
MAR. 17
Lamar County Democratic Party: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
MAR. 28
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club, 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville St.
