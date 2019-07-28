Chisum Middle School has announced its honor rolls for the fifth six week’s reporting period of the 2018-19 school years.
A Honor Roll
Sixth-grade: Avery Aaron, Sarah-Lydia Castro, Vanessa Dyck, Hope Ensor, Emma Estep, Zemirah Froese, Annie Guenter, Bonnie Guenther, Avery Kelso, Caden King, Alondra Knelsen, Kadence Marsh, Emma McCarter, Gavin Renfro, Matthew Rolen, Adriana Serrano, Peyton Tucker-Booth and Anna Wood.
Seventh-grade: Grace Ballard, Emmerson Boutwell, Case Chalaire, Rylee Chapman, Harlee Cochran, Chesney Dawes, Grayson Gage, Kaitlyn Hutchison, Adamaris Jimenez, Mallory Kelso, Ava Lamb, Landyn Roberts, Jacie Sanders, Cassidy Wieler and Lindey Young.
Eighth-grade: Tinslee Allan, Espn Blyton, Jayden Bradberry, Payden Erwin, Grace Hawthorne, Jonathan Herron, Peyton Holland, Brylea Marshall, Serana Whatley, Bryce Wise and Kristen Young.
A/B Honor Roll
Sixth-grade: Avery Anthony, Janet Arce, Gavin Baggett, Brandi Ballard, Alexis Callaway, Jasmine Charles, Gabriela Cortes, Madison Factor, Kason Fortner, Maisen Goley, Tanner Henry, Joanna Herron, Adam Hinton, Zakery Kelley, Alyssa Killingsworth, Lauryn Lawson, Zackary McCoy, Skylar McCurley-Pruitt, Makena Nicholson, Dylan Seay, Kaleb Short, Laramy Smith, Melissa Streety, Tana Sweat, Leslie Templeton, Madelyn Thornton, Kendyn Van Graan, Lylus Woods and Jonah Worthey.
Seventh-grade: Jennifer Arce, Brooklyn Atnip, Madison Basinger, Hause Brooks, Jordan Ferguson, Justin Ferguson, Mason Fleming, Khaila Giesbrecht, Kody Green, Matthew Griffith, Eli Grose, Logan Hale, Bailey Heflin, Danny Hilderbrandt, Raegan Howard, Angel Ibarra, Tucker Johnson, Daron Justice, Jimmy Lewis, Hallie Miller, Blake Privett, Meara Roberts, Evan Roddy, Nathan Roddy, Kylie Sides, Katie Spencer, Skylar Swafford, Brayden Sweat, Madison Todd and Tatianna Waldrip.
Eighth-grade: Shanee Adams, Alan Aguinaga, Alejandra Amacendi, Emily Boren, Chace Boyd, Cohen Bridges, Brayden Brown, Clayton Coplin, Eduardo Coronado, Kevin Edwards, Katelyn Essary, Christopher Giesbrecht, Madisyn Hart, Layla Hawkins, Madison Jones, Ana Marin, Julia Marrero, Lindsay Mead, Cable Pickering, Brian Sessums, Karli Shelton, Nicholas Tassin, Nicky Teichroeb and Matthew Walters.
