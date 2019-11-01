Fire and rescue

OCT. 31 to NOV. 1
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:32 to 9:02 p.m., 800 W Center St.
First Responder - Paris
8:26 to 8:46 a.m., 134 NW 14th St.
2:07 to 2:08 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
2:10 to 2:12 p.m., West Henderson Street.
2:12 to 2:14 p.m., 3920 Alpine St.
2:14 to 2:15 p.m., 805 NE 13th St.
4:07 to 4:26 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
4:30 to 4:41 p.m., 1430 NE 26th St.
6:26 to 6:43 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
9:55 to 10:11 p.m., 3510 Darnell Road.
11:22 to 11:41 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
8:24 to 8:49 a.m., 1000 NE Loop 286.
2:22 to 2:53 p.m., 900 N Main St.
Public Service
8:54 a.m. to 2:06 p.m., 1805 Bella Vista Drive.
2:04 to 2:06 p.m., 1805 Bella Vista Driva.
