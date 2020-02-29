Roundtable of Paris
The Roundtable of Paris held its monthly meeting Feb. 17, at Calvary United Methodist Church. Connie Dodd, president, presided and opened the meeting with a prayer. Refreshments were served by the hostesses.
Fran Neeley introduced the speaker, Jenny Wilson, director of the United Way, who described several programs that are offered and emphasized the importance of the upcoming census and United Way’s participation in it.
Ulla Raus gave the treasurer’s report. Secretary DiAnne Pruett handed out the minutes, and they were approved as printed.
There were 22 members present.
Hostesses this month were Carol James, Ruth Ann Stallings, Pansy Morrow and Daisy Redding.
The next meeting will be March 16. Emily Neeley of the Health Department will present the program.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting Feb. 15, at Faith Presbyterian Church. Ann Kuebler, regent, presided.
Chaplain Patsy Davis offered a prayer. The ritual and pledges were led by Bridget Domengeaux, Emily Kirkman, Connie Ball and Annette Caviness.
A brunch was served by the hostesses. The program was presented by Connie Dodd, who reviewed the book “Accidental Presidents, Eight Men Who Changed America,” by Jared Cohen.
Kuebler gave the regent’s report. Kay Wright, librarian, gave a report. Nancy Nance and Jo Penrose discussed book donations.
Kuebler announced that on March 28, the chapter will host an event at the library at 10 a.m. to rededicate the marker placed by the chapter 85 years ago to commemorate Davy Crockett’s passing through the area on his way to the Alamo. The hostesses were Kim Penrose, Dianne Erwin, Rosemary Miller and Jo Penrose.
There were 18 members present. The next meeting will be April 18, at which the Eisenhower Memorial Commission Texas Ambassador will speak.
Cosmos Club
Members and guests attending the Cosmos Club’s meeting Feb. 21 at the Paris Golf and Country Club were treated to a “Fashions of the Decades” luncheon. Julie Bassano was chairman and serving with her were Carla Coleman, Becki Norment, Georgia Leddy and Jo Ann Parkman.
Using a black, white and red color scheme, the hostesses were wearing appropriate apparel from the 1930s, 1950s and 1980s.
Susan Klein, daughter of the late Louise Hagood who was a long-time member of The Cosmos Club and whose 100th birthday is coming up, wore a small black hat that her mother wore on her wedding day to Tom Hagood in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A large hammered silver bowl holding Champagne and Topo Chico beverage was served to the guest as they arrived.
Lisa Archer presided in the absence of President Annie Biard.
The tables were centered with pictures of “Cosmos” outfits throughout the decades, and one wall held a display of antique luggage. Also displayed were clothing and accessories, a painting of a fashionable woman by DeEtte Cobb Meier, and a coat stand with furs and hats. Other displays of accessories and celebrity photos were on the piano and the bar.
Members attending besides the ones listed above were: Tracy Bawcum, Sonja Campbell, Sally Cecil, Margaret Cobb, Barrillon Dougherty, GR Fasken, Jean Gant, Judy Gibbons, Kathie Gibbs, Suzy Harper, Martha Hickman, Jeanne Kraft, Mary Helen Lewis, Ann Norment, Virginia Pitts, Paula Portugal, Alix Putnam, Ruth Ann Stallings, Louise Taylor, Caroleen Thornton and Barbara Wilson.
Guests were Stacey England, Margaret Nardone, Marcella Brockman, Robbie Terry, Mary Kathryn Click, Jimmy Hancock, DeEtte Meier, Tracy Dougherty, Sue Bercher, Marcy Severson, Suzanne Hyde, Judith Kimbrough, Peggy Jack, Renee Harvey, Anita Roden, Kelly Harper, Beth Bray, Martha Ray, Nancy Klein, Susan White and Judy Cobb.
Good Earth Garden Club
The Good Earth Garden Club met for luncheon Feb. 20 at Paris Golf & Country Club. Patricia Culver, Sonja Boothe and Barbara Fletcher served as hostesses. Culver, as president, welcomed members and led the Club Prayer.
Following lunch, Culver introduced Jean Manninger, a Master Gardener with the Lamar County Extension Service, who spoke on “The Origination of Herbs and Spices.”
In keeping with the theme of the day, Culver created a centerpiece for the table that featured a wooden wagon containing gardening tools and herbal plantings.
After the program, members discussed the next meeting, set for March 19. Members will visit the Caddo Museum in Paris. Hostesses for the tour will be Culver and Mary Lindsey.
The door prize, an angel wind chime, was won by Martha Harrison.
Members in attendance, other than those already mentioned, were Barbara Adamson, Mary Jackson, LaJuan McCormick, Nancy Nance and Dottie Thielman.
