Paris police were called to a business burglary in the 300 block of 25th Street NE at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, where it was reported that someone had entered through a window and had stolen a 2006 grey Dodge Caravan.
Later, at 11:50 p.m., police were called to a vehicle burglary in the 1200 block of West Houston Street. The complainant reported that someone entered her vehicle during the night and had stolen her wallet from the glove box. She also reported someone had used her debit card at a convenience store.
At 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police met with a complainant of fraud in the police department’s lobby. It was reported that someone had taken several thousand dollars from the victim’s savings and checking accounts.
The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday.
