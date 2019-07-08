JULY 5 to JULY 8
Paris Police Department
Tommy Gene Scully, 44: Violation of parole.
Robert Douglas Wilson, 26: Criminal mischief $100-750, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Latray Demon Wright, 26: Resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Billie Markus King, 37: Evading arrest/detention, criminal mischief $100-750.
Terry Lynn Dickerson, 33: Possession of marijuana less than
2 oz.
Jason Ray Swindell, 38: Criminal trespass of habituation/shelter/superfund.
Elijah Don Ellis, 17: Evading arrest/detention.
Dabreion Dewane Hurd, 24: Evading arrest/detention.
Keondre Markeith Jenkins, 23: Motion to revoke/evading areest/detention with vehicle CT1, motion to revoke/unauthorized use of vehicle CT2.
Charles Alexander Spradlin, 29: Violation of parole, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Lamarcus De’Allen Carter, 28: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Clara Irene Kirtley, 43: Criminal nonsupport.
Tony Odaniel Pryor, 37: Contempt of court.
Department of Public Safety
Jeremy Dwayne Wilson: Driving while intoxicated with a child.
Casey Lamon Garvin, 34: Driving while license invalid, speeding (exceeding prima facie limit).
Jacy Dann Patterson, 27: Unsafe speed, no liability insurance, failure to appear.
