The second annual Women Empowering Women conference, hosted by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce along with Paris Regional Medical Center, is scheduled for next week on Nov. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Last year’s event was originally planned to host 50 women, but Chamber President Paul Allen said 200 signed up for the networking event. Speakers this year include Vicki Ballard, Pia Lippincott, Tanteta Scott, Shaneka Scott and Alex Martin.
Admission is free. Lunch will be provided, though people who want are asked to RSVP by calling 903-784-2501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.