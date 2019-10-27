A tax reinvestment zone, a revised city ordinance to cover storage containers and the resale of 38 struck-off tax properties are agenda items when Paris City Council meets Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors also are to consider the re-assignment of a hangar lease at Cox Field as well as petitions for zoning changes in the 600 block of 12th Street SE and in the 1900 block of E. Booth Street.
Public hearings are scheduled for the zoning changes as well as both the tax reinvestment zone and the storage container ordinance when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.
The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, which would cover the downtown area as well as underdeveloped outlying areas, would provide for a special fund for tax monies from increased property values to be spent on infrastructure.
Councilors expect to hear from increment reinvestment zone specialist Larry Cline of the Addison-based firm Shrader & Cline.
