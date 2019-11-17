John Allen “Nicky” Nichols, 74, of Windom, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center Hospital in Bonham.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Windom First Baptist Church. The Rev. Terry Cunningham will officiate. Interment will follow at Windom Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove, from 4 to 6 p.m.
