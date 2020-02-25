FEB. 24 to FEB. 25
Paris Police Department
Danny Bouras, 27: Possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Colby Chase Franks, 20: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Roberick DeShawn Jones, 37: Judgment nisi/assault with intent to recklessly impede breathing/circulation/family member, with previous conviction.
Brittney Ann Lenington, 30: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Audumn Helenlynn Strickland, 29: Bench warrant/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Charles Steven Coleman, 68: Judgment nisi/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Myrio Keon Patterson, 37: Driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia.
