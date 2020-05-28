The Association of Lamar County Republicans will welcome Lt. Col. Allen West at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris, at 5:30 p.m. June 4.
West is a former Florida congressman who is now a candidate for the Texas GOP chair. He is running against incumbent James Dickey.
West was involved in a motorcycle crash on Saturday as he was driving home from a Texas Freedom Rally at the Capitol in Austin. He suffered a concussion, bone fractures and cuts. Robert Black, president of the Association of Lamar County Republicans, said the meet and greet was set up after West returned home from the hospital, and it is not expected to affect his campaigning.
