Floyd Ray Dotson, 79,
of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his
Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 3, 2020,
in Clarksville Nursing Center, Clarksville, Texas.
Graveside services are set for Monday, June 8, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hebron Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Wayne Rosser officiat- ing, under the direc-
tion of Citizens Funeral Home. Viewing will be on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneral- home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.