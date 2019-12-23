Good morning, Red River Valley!
Christmas is nearly here, and someone must have wished for beautiful days this year because that's what the atmosphere has in store. First, though, a little fog is possible as the overnight low fell to around 35, quite close to the dewpoint. Any fog we'll have should dissipate by mid-morning, giving way to a mostly sunny sky with a high of 58.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a calm wind from the south southeast of about 5 mph. The low will be near 38, which will be a fairly good starting point for what is shaping up to be a warm Christmas Eve. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 66. A mostly clear night with a low of 44 will lead into a sunny Christmas with a high near 68.
Now how's that sound for Christmas week? It's Monday, but you're not gonna let that stop you from having a great day, are you?
