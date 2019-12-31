Dana Samuel Carmichael, 39, of Paris, was arrested in the 2300 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:32 p.m. Monday. Carmichael was involved in a disturbance, police said, and was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County.
He was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail, police said, but he was not listed among inmates this morning.
Police investigate tool theft
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2200 block of West Kaufman Street at 3:06 p.m. Monday. It was reported the complainant was renovating the property and left tools inside when he left the previous evening. When he returned Monday, he discovered someone had forced the back door open and that several tools were missing.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested six people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.