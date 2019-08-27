Good morning, Red River Valley!
There's some decent thunderstorm chances set to arrive early this morning, followed by cooler temperatures through this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Severe weather is not expected beyond some strong winds and potential brief periods of heavy rainfall.
A slow-moving cold front is working its way down through northern Oklahoma, and as it clashes with the current atmosphere, meteorologists are calling for an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Chances are likely to fall to 50% throughout the day, leading to a 40% chance of overnight showers.
Today's high temperature between 84 and 87 degrees will be considerably cooler than it has been. The overnight low will be around 72. With storm chances continuing but dwindling the rest of the week, meteorologists expect a slow climb back into the low 90s by Saturday.
Enjoy the break from the latest round of heat, and make sure to have a great Tuesday!
