Marcus Everett Graves, 64, of Hobbs, New Mexico, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Midland Memorial Hospital, Midland, Texas.
Marcus was born on Dec. 24, 1955, in Paris, Texas, to the late Clovis Coleman and Margaret E. (Ware) Graves. He attended Roxton and Paris Public Schools and graduated in 1973 from Paris High School. He joined St. Paul Baptist Church, Paris Texas at an early age. Marcus enlisted with the United States Navy in April 1975 and was honorably discharged August 1977.
He will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, under the direction of the United States Naval Military. Services entrusted to Maxey Funeral Home
Marcus loved life, was a devoted self-employed photographer, traveling different states capturing memories for many. He later became a self-employed cross-country truck driver retiring in 2001 after his health began to fail him.
Marcus leaves to cherish his memory, His Sister, Cheryl Graves Rabb (William), of New Braunfels, Texas; four daughters, Marquisha Graves Lewis (Andre), Kymesha U. Graves and Tynesha E. Graves, of Dallas, Texas, Charkia R. Graves, of Euless Texas; two sons, Marcus D. Graves, of Houston, Texas and Marquis E. Graves, of Paris, Texas; two granddaughters, Ebony D. Cornett, of New Orleans, Louisiana and Essence E. Graves, of Dallas, Texas; one grandson, Elijah Graves, of Euless, Texas; one niece, Cherlonda Rabb, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and a nephew, William Rabb III, of Clovis, New Mexico.
