Weather for Oct. 6
National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

The forecast calls for a cooling down period today. The long awaited cold front will surge through North Texas Sunday night, bringing much cooler temperatures, increasing north winds along with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. 

Have a happy Sunday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

