Texas health care providers are urging people to stay at home and take extra precautions as coronavirus has already claimed two lives in Nacogdoches County and cases have more than tripled since the start of the month.
Based on trends seen around the world during outbreaks of the virus, the worst here is yet to come.
“We’ve seen the calm before the storm, and I think it’s starting to rain just a little bit,” said Dr. Lawrence Quinn Robinson, emergency department medical director at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. “We’re starting to see people in our community that we can’t completely figure out where they got it, which leads us to believe there is some community spread that is starting to happen in our community.”
So what’s to be done to stop community spread?
“We’ve said stay home, stay home, stay home. That’s really the biggest message I would give,” Robinson said.
Out of every 100 people who get coronavirus, about 80 will have mild illness with a hacking cough and low-grade fever. Somewhere between 15 and 20% of people will become seriously ill.
“Some of those are going to have to be in the hospital and one or two of those may not survive. It’s those 20 people in that 100 that we need to remember. It could be anyone. It’s not just elderly, though they seem to be more susceptible,” Robinson said.
While medical professionals are doing their best to save the lives of those who become incredibly sick, there is no cure for the virus and no FDA approved treatment.
“If you get the virus and you give it to 10 people and two of them die, that’s indirect murder. Think of it that way,” said Dr. Binusha Moitheennazima, who was treating patients alongside her husband, Dr. Ahammed Hashim, on Friday.
Both are lung specialists who are treating the sickest COVID-19 patients here.
“Even if somebody is otherwise healthy and young, around 5 to 10% of people can have a really bad disease from it,” Hashim said. “This is not an old person’s disease. This can affect kids, small kids, young adults, and whether you fall into that 5 or 10% it is really a random thing.”
Staying home unless absolutely necessary is the best way to combat the spread of the virus, Moitheennazima said.
“To stop this, it’s not the doctors. We are going to care for them if they are already sick, but the majority of the responsibility is in the hands of every single human being,” Moitheennazima said.
If traveling outside the home for essential activities, residents are urged to avoid touching their face and regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“Whether we over-prepared we will never know. If we are underprepared we will know it for sure,” Hashim said.
Cloth masks are recommended for anyone who must be out.
“You don’t want to be buying medical masks and using them. If you are, you are taking the supply away from people on the front line. You also might not get the right masks and get a false sense or security,” Hashim said.
Moitheennazima and Hashim have been treating COVID-19 patients since the virus that causes the disease was first identified in Nacogdoches County.
When coming in from seeing patients, both take extreme precautions not to spread the virus. Both remove their clothes in the garage and immediately shower.
“This is a good practice. If I’m doing it, anyone in the public should do it,” Moitheennazima said. “Every person’s responsibility is as big as anyone who is on the front line at this time.”
