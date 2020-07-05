JULY 2 to JULY 3
Paris Police Department
Denise Tomore Mayfield, 36: Violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jackie Edward Vanderburg, 48: Theft of mail, less than 10 addresses.
Reno Police Department
Eddie Dean Kyle, 53: Assault/family/household member-impede breathing or circulation (two counts)
