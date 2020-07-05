Paris Police
JULY 2 to JULY 3

Paris Police Department

Denise Tomore Mayfield, 36: Violation of parole.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Jackie Edward Vanderburg, 48: Theft of mail, less than 10 addresses.

Reno Police Department

Eddie Dean Kyle, 53: Assault/family/household member-impede breathing or circulation (two counts)

