Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300 block of Grand Avenue at 2:23 p.m. Thursday.
It was reported someone had kicked in the back door to gain entry. Once inside, several items were stolen. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police answered 89 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.