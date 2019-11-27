The Paris Junior College Drafting Department is partnering with Habitat for Humanity, and is inviting all to its annual presentation on Dec. 4 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bobby Walters Workforce Training Center; room 1202.
The students have prepared construction drawings for Habitat to possibly use for future projects, and this is an opportunity for anyone to meet with students and see their work on the project.
