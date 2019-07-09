Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a man dead of natural causes in his Reno trailer Monday.
Deputies responded to a deceased person call at 1540 Airport Road at 11:28 a.m., according to sheriff call records. The Reno Police Department said its officers had conducted a welfare check that morning at the property. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication of foul play. No further details, including the man’s identity, was made available by press time.
