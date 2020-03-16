When I returned to Paris this weekend after a week-long trip to eastern Pennsylvania for family matters following my uncle’s death, I didn’t expect to be stuck at home for the week. But as I type this, I am in self-quarantine due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
It’s not a decision I reached lightly, and I admit to feeling silly doing it because I’m certainly not so ill that I cannot do my job. But I did make the call for three reasons: first, an updated map of the disease’s spread shows I traveled through and stopped in several hot spot areas last week; second, I have developed a dry cough, which is a symptom; and third, I have employees and visitors to the newspaper to consider.
I’m not worried about myself or my family given what we know about COVID-19. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The worldwide outbreak has sickened nearly 170,000 people and left more than 6,500 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day, according to The Associated Press. The death toll in the United States on Sunday was 64, while infections passed 3,700. As test kits become available, the number of infected is expected to soar.
With a low infection rate thus far, U.S. hospitals and health care centers are not overwhelmed by patients with severe symptoms, and that means they can successfully work to keep the death rate low. But if there’s a wave of patients suffering the worst symptoms, there won’t be enough medical help to go around. Look no further than Italy for proof.
In a Friday commentary for Newsweek, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Milan had to improvise as the health system became “deeply stressed by the sheer number of patients.”
“Because the demand for respirators and intensive care has been beyond any previous planning, doctors have been forced into the kind of triage thinking developed for intense battlefield casualty situations. There are reports that emergency room doctors are allotting respirators to those with higher life expectancy due to the limited equipment in the hardest hit areas of the province. If you are older or have other illnesses, you may simply not be eligible for treatment,” Gingrich wrote.
It’s time to take COVID-19 seriously before it’s too late. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed for eight weeks. Schools have shut down as superintendents remain in constant contact with local and state health, education and government officials. Colleges are preparing to move face-to-face class time online, and restaurants are moving to offer only drive-thru and delivery service. It’s all precautionary measures that if successful will be deemed an overreaction. If they fail, people will complain there wasn’t enough done.
The best we can do is to make decisions based on the information available, and I would rather be safe than sorry though my department is already short-staffed. Please be patient with us as we continue to report on this complex and fluid story in addition to our community coverage. Because of the importance of having dependable, accurate and factual information during this public health event, we have made all coronavirus coverage on The Paris News’s website free to all.
Thank you for reading The Paris News, and please stay healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.