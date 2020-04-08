Dorothy Jean Washington, 77, of Paris passed away on April 2, 2020, at her home.
Due to the state mandates, a selective family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Palestine Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Johnson serving as eulogist and the Rev. Harold Washington, pastor. Interment will follow at Palestine Cemetery, under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Dorothy Washington was born on Dec. 5, 1942, in Red River County, Texas, to the parents of Aaron Johnson Sr. and Rosetta Turner-Johnson.
She was a member of Palestine Baptist Church. A retiree of Campbell Soup Company, Inc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee; parents; brothers, Aron Johnson Jr. and Earnest Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, the Rev. Harold (Annie) Washington Jimmy (Diane) Washington, David (Tricia) Washington, Mike Washington, Cedric (Paula) Washington, Casey (Lashica) Washington, Ray (Kim) Miller; brothers, Charles Johnson, Bobby Johnson, Tommy Johnson, the Rev. James Johnson, Glenn Johnson; sisters, Ruby McCarty, Vera Bowers, Linda Johnson-Hicks, Carolyn Brown, Rebecca Owens; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
