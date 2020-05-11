Billy Dale Swain, 59, of Sumner, passed away at his home on Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
The family will schedule memorial services at a later date. Following Billy’s wishes, Bright-Holland Funeral Home transferred him to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School for research.
Billy, the son of Billy Clyde and Montez Marris Swain, was born on July 8, 1960, in Paris.
In 1978, he graduated from Paris High School.
At a young age he began working at his father’s garage, Bill Swain’s Garage, where he remained for over 30 years. As a teenager he began playing in the Outlaw Blues Band, which performed on Gene Rader’s radio show. Later he played lead guitar with the Lightening Ridge Band. For the last 12 years he was a truck driver with his son, Billy J. Swain, and was known by most truckers by his CB radio handle “Lee Rider”.
He was a member of Emberson Baptist Church where he had been music director.
Billy was a member of the Paris Police Reserves, the Paris Rodeo & Horse Club, the Elks Lodge, the Eagles Lodge, and was a huge part of Woodall Field, participating as a coach, commissioner, as well as other positions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Montez Swain; uncles and aunts, Johnny and Betty Swain, Sarah and Joe Dennie and James Swain.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Garoutte Swain, whom he married on Dec. 6, 1996; children, Billy J. Swain and wife, Tara, of Paris, Jessica Swain, of Paris, his late in life child, Madelin Swain, of Sumner, Stephen Wood and wife, Stephanie, of Lavine, Arizona, Tony Wood and wife, Janesse, of Queen Creek, Arizona, Aimee Wood, of Glendale, Arizona and Sara Hintz and husband, Levi, of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Briley Swain, Beau Swain, Avery Davis, Tralee Davis; as well as seven grandchildren in Arizona; his sister, Marcia Ball and husband, Bob, of Paris; nieces, Brittany Moreland and husband, Jimmy and their daughter, Makinley, of Powderly, April Ball, of Paris and Candace Ball, of Paris; along with a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
