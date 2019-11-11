Bulletin Board

TODAY
Red River County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Chamber of Commerce , Clarksville; program, Q&A with Phyllis Brown and Don Easterling, Franklin County Genealogical Society. Everyone invited.
Free Veterans Meal at Chili’s at Choctaw Casino & Resort-Grant: Select menu, for veterans and active military, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1516 US. Highway 271, Grant, Oklahoma.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Denise Kornegay will lead discussion about the club’s committees.
Meal Planning and Prep 101: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Gym/City Square, 2515 Bonham St., hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife, cost is free, limited spots available, register by Nov. 1, call 903-737-2443.
Lamar County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Lamar County Genealogical Society Library, 1135 Bonham St., south entrance. Speaker, Maynell Anderson Bryant, with the Texas State Genealogical Society.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, My Lifestyle Support Group; noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:20 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10:45 a.m., Walk with the Doc; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
