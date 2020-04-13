Leta Imogene Kerley Cunningham, 86, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Denison, Texas.
Leta was born on Feb. 14, 1934, in Elizabeth, Arkansas, the daughter of Grover and Bessie Bean Kerley. She was baby 8 of 11 for this large family, that soon after moved to Denison, Texas.
She graduated from Denison High School in 1952 and Draughon’s Business College, Dallas, Texas. She retired in 1995 after a 40-year career of Federal Civil Service including positions at Perrin AFB; Bonham, Texas VA; and Paris, Texas SSA.
She is the widow of Ray Cunningham Sr., who preceded her in death on June 27, 2011, after 57 years of marriage.
Post retirement, she and Ray worked together in his insurance business. They had a great time traveling the countryside, meeting new people and eating sack lunches. They loved their church families and many friends from both Denison and Paris, Texas.
Survivors include one son, Dale Cunningham and wife, Dawn, of Denison; one daughter, Terri Woods, of Dallas; five grandchildren, Jessica Ratterree and Logan Woods, both of Dallas and Drew, Doyle and Blake Cunningham, all of Denison. Her first great-grandchild, Josephine, was born this year on Leta’s, Feb. 14, 2020, birthday.
A graveside service will be conducted for immediate family only, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, 5805 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, Texas, under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral home.
