Paris police responding to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Maple St at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday arrested 19-year-old Jala Charna Garnes of Paris after witnesses told officers Garnes hit a person with a hammer and a glass ashtray, police said.
Officers saw an 18-year-old man with a large cut on his head. Witnesses told officers the attack happened during an argument, police said.
Garnes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond, online records show.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 96 calls for service, and arrested three people on Tuesday.
