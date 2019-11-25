Deeanna Kathryn Cope, 42, of Paris, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date.
She was born in Paris, Texas on Feb. 28, 1977, to Larry and Madeline Cope. She graduated from North Lamar High School.
She is survived by her father, Larry Cope and wife, Shauna; sister, Shelley Cope Dowden and husband, Rick; grandmother, Billie Tomlinson; special aunt, Carrie Tribble; special cousin, Martha Roach; numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline Cope; sister, Rebecca Cope; grandparents, Pete Cope, L.E. and Elaine Tribble; uncle, Glen Tribble; special cousin, Christina Tribble.
