BONHAM — Fostering the feeling of a community coming together to help change the world and that vibe of “we’re doing something big here” is what’s made Relay For Life of Fannin County, Texas amazing for participants. In 2019, Fannin County’s Relay For Life was rated the top Relay event in the Dallas region within the American Cancer Society.
This year organizers are celebrating their 20th Relay anniversary and bringing some new and old things back to the event. They’re heading back to the track at Bonham High School Warrior Stadium from 2 to 10 p.m. May 16 with Survivor/Caregiver luncheon starting at 12:30 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria.
“We want you to experience this with us. We want you to see how our community comes together. We want you to see how the survivors and caregivers are honored, and we want you to feel the love that is shown during the Luminaria Ceremony where we remember loved ones lost and honor those affected by cancer,” said event chair Tim La Vergne II in a press release. “All the funds we raise through this event helps the American Cancer Society to create a cancer-free world for future generations. Please join us and let’s make a difference together.”
The Relay For Life of Fannin County, Texas would not be successful without the help of generous donors and volunteers. Because of them, it’s been able to help people with life-saving cancer research studies, crucial patient care programs, and education and prevention initiatives.
Joining Relay For Life of Fannin County is easy. Just visit online at www.relayforlife.org/fannincotx, sign up, and decide how you’d like to be involved.
Ways to be involved include:
Team Captains: Being a team captain is an important role. It’s up to them to recruit members, set fundraising goals, organize fundraising activities and most of all, and cheer on their team.
Participant: There are
several ways to be involved as a participant. People can join an existing team, start their own, or volunteer at the event.
Survivors and Care-givers: Survivors and caregivers are the heart of every Relay For Life event. There are activities and events designed specifically for them so they can get to know others in the community.
Volunteer: Relay For Life events wouldn’t be successful fundraisers without passionate event leaders. And since many Relay events are different, they’ve put together a handful of training materials to help things run as smoothly as possible.
To know more about Relay For Life of Fannin County, contact organizers at 903-227-8417, tlavergneii@cableone.net or follow on www.facebook.com/rflfanncotx.
