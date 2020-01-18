Good morning, Red River Valley!
Cooler and drier air will now prevail after last night's cold front swept the region free of the rain that's fallen off and on for days. Don't be surprised if the ground is still wet this morning, as additional showers overnight were forecast. But the sun will come out today.
Expect a mostly cloudy day through mid-morning, then a gradual clearing through the afternoon as the high reaches about 53. It'll be gusty as winds come in from the north at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The winds should die down overnight, which will be clear and cold. The low is expected to be around 31 degrees.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday all are forecast to be sunny and cool days as the high each day will struggle to get much above 50.
It'll be a beautiful Saturday if you make it so. Have a great one!
