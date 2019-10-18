Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.