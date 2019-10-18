OCT. 17 to OCT. 18 Paris Police Department
Joshua DeWayne Clinkenbeard, 33: Failure to iden- tify/giving false fictitious informa- tion.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Rahiem Monrow, 26: Crimnal
trespass.
Shyorian Washington, 20:
Judgment nisi/failure to identify with intent to give false informa- tion.
Janice Marie Reed, 50: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Kendarrius Tyrel White, 21:
Bench warrant/theft of property, $30,000 to $150,000, motion to revoke//theft of property, $30,000 to $150,000.
Brittney Juanita Mathis, 32:
Bond surrender/possession of a con- trolled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Reno Police Department Chelsie Danielle McKnight,
29: Forgery of a financial instru- ment/elderly, exploitation of child/ elderly/disabled, driving while license invalid, motion to revoke/ possession of a controlled sub- stance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Department of Public Safety Jeremy Ross Whitehouse,
32: Failure to appear/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
