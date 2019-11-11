Jack Durwent Burns, 87, of the Pinhook community passed away on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019. Interment will be held in El Dorado, Arkansas. The family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Tuesday Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Jack was born on Dec. 14, 1931, in El Dorado, Arkansas, to Clifford C. and Mary Jessup Burns. He attended El Dorado High School, was in the Marine Corps, a rancher and a captain for United Airlines for 31 years. He was a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He was a Methodist and a member of El Dorado Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 57 years, Helen Jones Burns; brothers, Tody Burns, Clifford Burns Jr.; and a sister, Helen Burns Head.
He is survived by a son, Mark Burns, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; daughter, Janis Slusher and husband, Rudy, of Blossom, Texas; brother, John Burns and wife, Marilynn, of Weatherford, Texas; grandson, Daniel Crow, of Stuart, Florida; step-granddaughter, Erica Williamson, of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, “Be kind to one another….” Ephesians 4:32.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
