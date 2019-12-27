Funeral services for Jean Posey Jones, age 82, of Petty, Texas is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove, Texas. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 2 p.m. Jimmy Dale Hodges will officiate. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Jean was born in Hinckley, Texas on Oct. 2, 1937, to John and Maudie Taylor Posey.
She married the late Billy James Jones on June 24, 1956, in Paris, Texas. Throughout her life she worked various jobs including local sewing factories and as a home health care provider for friends and neighbors. However, she excelled in her role as a mother and grandmother; loving, encouraging, and never judgmental.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Boykin and husband, Edward, of Petty, Texas; son, Monte Jones, of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Heather Scroggins and husband, Brett, of Commerce, Texas, Kayla Juneau and husband, Josh, of Paris, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Sofi, Summer, Eli and Hunter; and sister, Mary Tallant, of Paris, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. Posey and Maudie Taylor Posey; husband, Billy James Jones; son Russell Jones; brother, Donnie Ray Posey; and sister, Zona Posey Williams.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Scroggins, Josh Juneau, Corky Lees, Dale Gaither, Lucas Crossland and Robby Hart. Honorary pallbearers are Sofi Scroggins, Eli Scroggins, Summer Juneau and Hunter Juneau.
