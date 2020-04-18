Thomas Duncan Bothwell, age 79, of Blossom, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
A family directed memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Thomas was born on April 12, 1941, in Ellensburg, Washington to Harry Thomas and Alice Eleanor MacDonald Bothwell.
He married the former Mary-Ellen Drinnan in Oct. of 1965, in Racine, Wisconsin, building 54 years of family and memories.
He served nine years of active duty in the submarine service of the US Navy, and then in the Naval Reserves for a combined total of 25 years. His working life was full and varied, managing banks, working as a CPA, and then as an over the road trucker with his own company. He finally retired to Lamar County to raise some cattle.
His pride and joy were his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, John and Ellen Drinnan.
He is survived by his wife, Mary-Ellen, of the home; two sons, Andrew Bothwell and wife, Amy, of Blossom and Douglas Bothwell, of Fairview, Montana; grandchildren, Jessica Conaway and husband, Steven, of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Terry Bothwell and wife, Verena, of Fairfax, Virginia, Briana Bothwell, of Arlington, Texas, Keaton Bothwell, Kieran Bothwell and Kyrie Bothwell, all of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Alexi Bothwell and August Bothwell, both of Blossom, Texas, Shayla Gilbert and husband, Travis, of Plano, Texas; great-grandchildren, Izabel Conaway, Lana Conaway and Bentley Conaway, all of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Oliva Gilbert, of Plano, Texas; one brother, Stuart Bothwell and wife, Paula, of Lacey, Washington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family members.
